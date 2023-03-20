Indian Railways To Run Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Before April 10, Ashwini Vaishnaw Confirms

Vande Bharat Express is the fastest train in the country, and it is currently operated on a total of 10 routes in the country, but soon an 11th will be added to the list. The new Vande Bharat Express will be flagged to operate under Northern Railways. As revealed by the Union Minister for Railways - Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express is likely to be flagged before April 10. The minister confirmed this during a conversation with ANI. He further revealed that some technical changes have to be made on the route, before the semi-high-speed train can be made to run between Delhi and Jaipur.

"Two initiatives to be taken in this route. First increasing speed on this route by making certain changes in the track, like installation of a double distant signalling system and removing some curves. After these initiatives, we will able to run trains on 130 KMPH to 160 KMPH," he said.

"Secondly, a special pantograph (an apparatus mounted on the roof of an electric train to collect power through contact with an overhead line) has also got prepared and the new train would arrive in Jaipur on March 24," Vaishnaw added. He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is on the path of transformation.

Also read - Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express, Talks to Commuters: Watch

"Many steps have been taken up in the last 7-8 years towards the modernisation of railways. In the next 3-4 years, we will be able to export Vande Bharat technology," he said. Ashwini Vaishnaw also inspected New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express and takes feedback from passengers. Minister said that the passengers had given positive feedback. "They told that trains are more clean than earlier, they are on time, and platforms are also very clean," he told ANI.