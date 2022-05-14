Indian Railways has been increasing facilities and the number of special trains to make train journeys more convenient for the passengers in every possible way. However, this time the North-Western Railways has provided a big relief and comfort to the rail passengers by increasing the summer superfast weekly specials for the pilgrims. The North-Westerm Railways has decided to extend the train operations of Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Tirupati by 2 trips considering the public demand.

With the initiative of extending summer special trains, the pilgrims will now be able to visit the Tirumala Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Due to the demand of passengers, the operational services of this train have increased in the past as well.

The spokesperson of Northern Western Railway said, “The railways is extending the operations of train no. 09715/09716 Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Tirupati - Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) Summer Superfast Weekly Special from Dehar ka Balaji on May 21 and May 28 (2 trips) and from Tirupati on May 24 and May 31 (2 trips).”

Also read: Elephant barely saved from crashing into a train, netizens praise loco pilot: WATCH

Meanwhile, the operation period of train no. 9716, Tirupati - Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) Special train service has already been extended from May 10 to May 17 (2 trips). The railway officials further stated that the extension of operation and timings of special trains will continue to remain the same.

Live TV

#mute