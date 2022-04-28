With the increase in passenger inflow due to upcoming summer vacations, the Indian Railways is all set to run 574 summer special trains from several cities of Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Shirdi to various destinations.

The bookings for the summer special trains are open and can be done from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) official website. Indian Railways has taken this initiative to make it convenient for the passengers to commute during the peak summer season from April to June 2022.

The trains will ply from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Panvel, Pune, Nagpur, and Sainagar Shirdi.

As per the IRCTC schedule, the new trains will include 126 summer specials between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Manmad, Nagpur, Malda Town, and Rewa. However, six summer specials will commence between Dadar and Madgaon.

282 summer specials will run between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, followed by Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur, and Thivim. Meanwhile, 18 summer specials will run from Panvel and Karmali, 100 summer specials from Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station, and Kanpur Central.

Central Railways further plans to run 20 summer specials between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji. While two summer specials will be available from Latur and Bidar.

Click HERE for the full list.

