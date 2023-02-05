Indian Railways to Run Special Train to Showcase Vibrant Gujarat

Indian Railways never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to providing the best services to its passengers. Here, the Indian Railways has decided to showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of Vibrant Gujarat State by starting a special tour ‘Garvi Gujarat.’ Indian Railways will run Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train for the Garvi Gujarat tour, where the train will cover a distance of 3500 km approx during the eight-day journey. The first stoppage of this tourist train has been kept at Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the center of attraction. This special tourist train, operated by IRCTC, will depart on February 28 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on an eight-day tour.

The boarding and deboarding facility is provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera, and Ajmer Railway Stations for the convenience of tourists. This train tour package has been designed on the lines of the Centre`s scheme of `Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat` conceptualised on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The state-of-the-art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager, etc.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation- 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and security guards for each coach and is also equipped with an infotainment system for the entire train.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the central Government's initiative `Dekho Apna Desh` to promote domestic tourism.

Cost of the Garvi Gujarat tour package:

At a price range starting from Rs 52,250 per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs 67,140 per person for AC 1 (Cabin), and Rs 77,400 per person for AC 1 (Coupe), the IRCTC tourist train will be an eight days all-inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (Veg only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of the guide, etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests.

(With inputs from IANS)