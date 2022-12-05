topStoriesenglish
NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways to run special trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai from December 9

The special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers during winter, said a Konkan Railway official.

Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 11:02 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Indian Railways to run special trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai from December 9

Konkan Railway in coordination with the Central Railway will operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during winter, an official release here said on Sunday.

Train No. 01453 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Mangaluru Junction Special (weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak at 10.15 pm every Friday from December 9 to January 6. The train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 pm the next day.

Train No. 01454 Mangaluru Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Special (weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 pm every Saturday from December 10 to January 7. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak at 2.25 pm the next day.

The trains will have a total of 17 coaches including one two-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC and eight sleeper coaches, the release said.

Live Tv

Indian RailwaysMumbaiMangaluruTrainKonkan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'