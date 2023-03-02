Baisakhi 2023: Indian Railways Adds New Destinations to Guru Kripa Yatra Tourist Train

Indian Railways has been operating special tourist trains under Bharat Gaurav Yatra, covering pilgrimage sites. Expanding the operations under the program, the organisation has added new destinations ahead of Baisakhi 2023. To cover the new destinations, the railways will operate special tourist trains on Guru Kripa Yatra, running on routes specially designed for devotees. The tourist train will take the tourist on a special journey of 11 days and 10 nights, covering various sites. It is to be noted that the journey will start from Lucknow on April 5 and ends on 15 of the same month.

According to a statement from the railway administration, "After detailed consultations with stakeholders at various levels, Indian Railways has specially conceived this tour to holy Sikh shrines located in different parts of the country."

Guru Kripa Train: Destinations

Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara and Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib

Gurdwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib

Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind

Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar

Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda

Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded

Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar

Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib at Patna

The Guru Kripa train will have 9 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 AC-3 Tier, and 1 AC- 2Tier coach. With a capacity of 678 passengers, the tour package contains three categories: Standard, Superior, and Comfort. According to the IRCTC, this all-inclusive trip package will essentially comprise a pleasant train ride in specially constructed, ergonomic coaches, full meals both on and off the train, hotel accommodations in high-quality hotels, and entire road transfers in addition to sightseeing.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is also operating a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train called Shri Ram-Janaki Yatra: Ayodhya to Janakpur. The train covers the distance between Ayodhya in India and Janakpur in Nepal, two prominent pilgrimage locations. On the route, the train covers multiple pilgrimage sites.