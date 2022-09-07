Indian Railways to run weekly special trains from THESE states, list here

Indian Railways makes sure passengers are travelling comfortably and conveniently and always initiate special train services to manage the rush. This time as well, Indian Railways has made arrangements to arrange special trains for passengers travelling to states like Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The North Western Railway has decided to extend services of Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special trains by 8 trips. “NWR makes the extension of 8 trips in the operating period of Darbhanga -Ajmer- Darbhanga weekly special train service,” read the tweet of North Western Railway. The train timings and halts have not been changed.

Check the schedule of Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special trains:

Train number 05537/05538, Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special train service is being extended from Darbhanga from November 30, 2022, by 8 trips and Ajmer from December 1, 2022, by 8 trips.

Meanwhile, the North Eastern Railway has also decided to run 03131/03132 Sealdah-Gorakhpur Weekly Puja Special Train.

By operating extra train services by 8 trips of Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga, and Sealdah-Gorakhpur weekly Puja Special trains the passengers will be able to travel comfortably and conveniently. Those travelling from or to Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand will now be able to enjoy the train journey without any hassle.