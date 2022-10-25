Indian Railways to set up four more 'Restaurant on Wheels' in THESE cities of Maharashtra

Now enjoy your favourite meals in a train coach and for this, you need not book any rail tickets. Yes, you read that right. Indian Railways’ Central railway will soon set up four more ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ stations in Maharashtra. Currently, the state just has two such restaurants at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai last year and another one at Nagpur station earlier this year under the Non-Fare Revenue Scheme. However, Central Railway will soon set up 'Restaurant on Wheels' at four more stations in Maharashtra to offer a unique experience to diners inside a modified coach mounted on rails.

Similar restaurants will soon come up at Akurdi, Chinchwad, Baramati (all in Pune district) and Miraj (Sangli) stations under the scheme, the Central Railway (CR) said in a release. "The 'Restaurant on Wheel' is a modified coach mounted on rails, a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and accommodating more than 40 patrons inside the coach with tables," the release said.

Also read: Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 170 trains on October 25, Check full list HERE

Its interiors have been decorated in such a way that people can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting, it said. "The 'Restaurant on Wheels' theme is a superb example of passenger-friendly initiatives combined with novel ideas of revenue generation," it said.

Around 1.25 lakh visitors have enjoyed eating at the CSMT restaurant and 1.50 lakh people visited the outlet in Nagpur since the opening of the two facilities, the release said. It was a first-of-a-kind restaurant and attracted local residents as well as tourists.

The CR said it has identified seven more locations - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Dadar (in Mumbai), Kalyan (Thane), Lonavala (Pune), Igatpuri (Nashik), Neral, and Matheran (in Raigad district) - to set up similar projects under its jurisdiction.

(With inputs from PTI)