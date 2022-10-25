Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 170 trains on October 25, Check full list HERE

Just a day after Diwali, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel over 170 trains today due to various reasons including bad weather conditions, law and order situation, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks today. 172 trains have been fully cancelled, while 35 trains are partially cancelled today. Further, 7 trains are diverted and 10 are rescheduled as a consequence of operational works on tracks. This comes a day after 189 trains were fully cancelled on October 24. Further, there are high chances that Indian Railways may cancel trains on October 26 too.

Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective journeys. The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Azimganj, Moradabad, Mumbai's CSMT, Pathankot, Nagpur, Pune, Rampur, Anand Vihar terminal, Sealdah, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Coimbatore and many more.

Also read: Men offering Namaz inside train at Kushinagar goes VIRAL, probe initiated

Check full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 25:

01203 , 01204 , 01323 , 01324 , 01372 , 01374 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03256 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05334 , 05366 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06980 , 07321 , 07685 , 07687 , 07688 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11121 , 11122 , 11305 , 11306 , 12105 , 12114 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17641 , 20948 , 20949 , 31215 , 31216 , 31217 , 31218 , 31219 , 31220 , 31224 , 31225 , 31226 , 31227 , 31228 , 31229 , 31230 , 31231 , 31411 , 31413 , 31414 , 31416 , 31417 , 31423 , 31424 , 31425 , 31432 , 31434 , 31601 , 31602 , 31613 , 31634 , 31711 , 31712 , 31801 , 31802 , 31813 , 31838 , 32225 , 32226 , 32229 , 32230 , 33363 , 33366 , 33401 , 33402 , 33411 , 33412 , 33421 , 33422 , 33433 , 33436 , 33521 , 33526 , 33615 , 33620 , 33801 , 33802 , 34127 , 34128 , 34353 , 34355 , 34356 , 34360 , 34415 , 34418 , 34419 , 34420 , 34501 , 34502 , 34601 , 34602 , 34615 , 34616 , 34617 , 34618 , 34628 , 34629 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52538

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Indian Railways tend to cancel train services every day due to various reasons, which includes work on trains, natural disasters and even derailment of trains.