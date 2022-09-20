Indian Railways’ train crossing 13 arch bridge will make you AWESTRUCK: Watch video

When it comes to exploring places with beautiful views, Southern India remains unbeatable, and travelling via train just makes it better as it offers the best scenic landscapes. There are multiple train routes that not just offer mesmerizing landscapes but allow the tourists to experience the rich cultural heritage, the beauty of Indian history, and the amalgamation of multiple cultures rising from deep historical routes. Indian Railways recently took to Twitter where it shared the drone shot showing the ‘captivating view’ of a train traversing over the vintage 13 arch bridge. “Ecstatic! Captivating view of a train traversing over the vintage ‘13 arch bridge’ (Pathimoonu Kannara Palam) on Sengottai-Punalur section of Southern Railway,” read the tweet.

The video went viral in no time and currently has over 22.6K views with over 1,600 likes. The Pathimoonnu Kannara Bridge, famously known as the ‘13 Arch Bridge’ on the Kollam-Sengottai Railway link is a historic British-era structure and is a part of one of India’s oldest rail lines on mountains.

For those who love 'exploring the unexplored' this train journey from Kollam to Sengottai is definitely for them. This railway line connects Kerala and Tamil Nadu and throughout the journey, passengers will get to experience various lush green forests along with the best views of rivers and hills. The train journey allows tourists to experience Kerala's natural beauty, making it the most picturesque trip ever.

Apart from this, train journeys from Ooty to Coonoor, Chennai to Rameshwaram, and Kanyakumari to Trivandrum covers the natural splendours of the path and allows experiencing the local life of the south up close. Railway tracks connecting Ooty and Coonoor are part of the Nilgiri Mountain railways, which UNESCO has recognized for their exceptional uniqueness and natural beauty.

The train connecting Chennai and Rameshwaram not only makes passengers enjoy the natural beauty but also takes them on a mythological journey. Further, on the train ride between Kanyakumari to Trivandrum travellers pass through many luxuriant plantations of green tea, coconut groves, and farms of a variety of spices.