Indian Railways turns train coach into restaurant at New Jalpaiguri station, Check pics

Bored of dining in at mainstream restaurants? Indian Railways has something unique to offer. Indian Railways turned a train coach into a restaurant to offer something different to the customers. An old train coach was converted into a restaurant that serves multi-cuisine delicacies to people at the New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal's Siliguri. The ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ has a seating capacity of 32 guests and is serving a variety of cuisines from North Indian-South Indian to Chinese. The North East Frontier Railway is also planning to set up such restaurants in the Sukna, Tindhara, Kurseong, and Darjeeling stations of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.

"The restaurant will not only help in increasing the revenue of the railways but also passengers will be able to have a unique experience of dining on a train coach," said Sanjay Chilwarwar, the additional divisional railway manager of New Jalpaiguri Junction. Not just railway passengers, but anyone can come and dine at the restaurant, he added.

ANI took to Twitter and shared pictures of the train coach turned restaurant. “A 'Rail Coach Restaurant' has been opened for visitors at the NGP Station (New Jalpaiguri Station) with the initiative of Northeast Frontier Railway. “The food here is good & cheap. This concept of opening a restaurant inside a rail coach is good," said a customer,” read the tweet of ANI.

"A huge number of people travel through the New Jalpaiguri station and they look for nearby places to eat, this initiative will be a great help for them. We are hopeful that they will like the unique concept," said the restaurant's operator Sishir Haldar.

After refurbishing the old coach, the railway handed it to the licensee, who spent another Rs 30 lakh on setting up the restaurant, said an official. The restaurant, which is serviced by 40 staff, is operational from 6 am to 10 pm, he said.

