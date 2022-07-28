Indian Railways update: 13 trains diverted due to doubling work in Varanasi, check full list HERE
Indian Railways will undertake the doubling work at the Yusufpur-Karimuddinpur stations in the Varanasi divisions affecting 13 train schedules.
- Railway will undertake the doubling work at the Varanasi divisions
- 13 trains will remain affected until July 30
- Indian Railways has further updated the information on the IRCTC’s official website
Indian Railways has been working towards maintenance and operational work throughout railway stations. The East Central Railway will undertake the doubling work at the Yusufpur-Karimuddinpur stations in the Varanasi divisions. Hence, at least 13 trains will remain affected until July 30.
Few WR trains will be affected due to ongoing Non-Interlocking work in connection with doubling of Yusufpur – Karimuddinpur stations of Ballia – Aunrihar section of North Eastern Railway.@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/adwMNBZLn7 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 23, 2022
To inform passengers about the same, Western Railway took to Twitter to spread the word. “Few WR trains will be affected due to ongoing Non-Interlocking work in connection with doubling of Yusufpur – Karimuddinpur stations of Ballia – Aunrihar section of North Eastern Railway,” read the tweet.
The Indian Railways has further updated the information on the IRCTC’s official website. “Due to pre-non interlocking/non-interlocking work in connection with doubling of Yusufpur- Karimuddinpur stations of Ballia-Aunrihar section of North Eastern Railways, few trains will be diverted.
Diversion of the trains:
19305 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - Kamakhya Express of 28.07.2022 will be diverted via Aunrihar-Ghazipur City-Phephna.
09065 Surat-Chhapra Express will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephna.
09066 Chhapra-Surat Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aunrihar.
15232 Gondia-Barauni Express will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephna stations.
15231, Barauni-Gondia Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aunrihar.
14008, Anand Vihar Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephna.
14007, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aunrihar.
