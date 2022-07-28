Indian Railways has been working towards maintenance and operational work throughout railway stations. The East Central Railway will undertake the doubling work at the Yusufpur-Karimuddinpur stations in the Varanasi divisions. Hence, at least 13 trains will remain affected until July 30.

Few WR trains will be affected due to ongoing Non-Interlocking work in connection with doubling of Yusufpur – Karimuddinpur stations of Ballia – Aunrihar section of North Eastern Railway.@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/adwMNBZLn7 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 23, 2022

To inform passengers about the same, Western Railway took to Twitter to spread the word. “Few WR trains will be affected due to ongoing Non-Interlocking work in connection with doubling of Yusufpur – Karimuddinpur stations of Ballia – Aunrihar section of North Eastern Railway,” read the tweet.

The Indian Railways has further updated the information on the IRCTC’s official website. “Due to pre-non interlocking/non-interlocking work in connection with doubling of Yusufpur- Karimuddinpur stations of Ballia-Aunrihar section of North Eastern Railways, few trains will be diverted.

Diversion of the trains:

19305 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar - Kamakhya Express of 28.07.2022 will be diverted via Aunrihar-Ghazipur City-Phephna.

09065 Surat-Chhapra Express will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephna.

09066 Chhapra-Surat Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aunrihar.

15232 Gondia-Barauni Express will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephna stations.

15231, Barauni-Gondia Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aunrihar.

14008, Anand Vihar Terminus-Raxaul Express will be diverted via Aunrihar-Mau-Phephna.

14007, Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Express will be diverted via Phephna-Mau-Aunrihar.

Check the full list HERE.