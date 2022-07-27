Tejas Express, also famous as India's first private train operating between Delhi and Lucknow, was recently delayed for three hours because it was halted at Amausi. The reason for the delay was cited as the electric line breakdown. Besides Tejas, the incident also affected 47 more trains operating on more similar routes. Moreover, later on, Tejas had to be operated using a diesel engine due to the delay in fixing the issue with the electric lines.

Based on the rules of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), all the trains that are delayed have to compensate the passengers, and similarly, Tejas, which recently got delayed, will have to compensate the passengers for their lost time.

The passengers will soon be informed about the compensation through a link that they will receive in their respective emails or via SMS. Using this link, the passengers will be able to get their compensatory amount. All they need to do is, open the said link and fill in the necessary details like the PNR number, account details, IFSC code, and other needed details. After you provide the necessary details, the amount will be later credited to your bank account if you are eligible to get compensation from the organization.

Following the policy of Tejas Express, the passengers are eligible for a compensatory amount of Rs 100 if the train is delayed by an hour. The amount increases proportionately with the delay, for instance, if the train is delayed by three hours, you will be compensated with Rs 250. In addition, the passengers of Tejas express are also eligible to receive up to Rs. 25 lakh in travel insurance. If there is theft or dacoity during the trip, the express will give the passenger Rs. 1 lakh.