Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 130 trains on October 11, Check full list HERE

With excessive rains in various parts of the country, Indian Railways has decided to cancel a total of 182 trains today on October 11. 134 trains were fully cancelled, while 48 trains were partially cancelled. Additionally, it has decided to divert 15 trains and reschedule 9 trains due to various reasons varying from heavy rains in several parts of the country, operational work on tracks to natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on October 12 as well due to similar reasons, based on the information on the NTES website. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains' status before heading out for their respective journeys.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will have an effect on passengers travelling from cities like, Pune, Satara, Pathankot, Gorakhpur, New Delhi, Vadodara, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Central, Patna Jn., Banaras, Amritsar Jn., Ghaziabad, Palwal and many more.

Passengers who have booked tickets via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, those who have booked counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Also read: India vs South Africa: Delhi metro extends train timings for cricket fans, Check revised schedule HERE

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 11:

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01886 , 03286 , 03591 , 03592 , 04493 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 05518 , 06663 , 06664 , 06741 , 06742 , 06743 , 06744 , 06745 , 06746 , 06747 , 06748 , 06749 , 06750 , 06751 , 06752 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09349 , 09350 , 09391 , 09392 , 09393 , 09394 , 09395 , 09396 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11041 , 12114 , 13345 , 13346 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 15069 , 15070 , 15082 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22124 , 22484 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33742 , 33743 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37657 , 37658 , 42407 , 42408 , 42410 , 42411 , 42413 , 42414 , 42416 , 42417 , 42418 , 42419 , 42421 , 42422 , 42423 , 42426 , 42854 , 66000 , 66003 , 66004 , 66007.

Indian Railways' cancelled trains list includes Mail, Express, Super Fast and Passenger trains. Besides, the national transporter has source-changed 25 trains and shortly-terminated 25 trains. The list of 24 trains that have been rescheduled today includes Gaya-Howrah Express. Besides, 15 trains have been diverted Including Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express.