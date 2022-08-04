NewsRailways
Indian Railways update: IRCTC cancels over 140 trains on August 4, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways update: IRCTC cancels over 140 trains on August 4 due to maintenance and operational reasons; Check full list HERE. 

Aug 04, 2022

Indian Railways update: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel over 140 train services on August 4 due to maintenance work, law and order situation, bad weather conditions and operational issues. IRCTC may further cancel over 120 trains tomorrow on August 5. Railway authorities has further changed source station of 21 trains and short terminated services of 19 trains. 

Among the cancelled trains are those operating between Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar among others. Passengers are requested to check their trains' status before eading for their journey. 

Check the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains HERE:

Passengers who have their train journeys' tomorrow are further requested to check their train's status are Indian Railways are set to cancel some trains tomorrow too. 

