Indian Railways is undoubtedly the most affordable and comfortable means of transport as even if you plan your journey last minute, it is still way more affordable than air tickets and you will reach your destination in time. However, during emergencies or last-moment plans, passengers tend to go for ‘tatkal’ ticket booking where there’s a risk of not getting confirmation from IRCTC about the tickets.

Passengers tend to face this problem due to the increase in demand and the chances of getting confirmation keep on decreasing. But no need to worry about it anymore as some easy steps can help you get confirmed tickets and you don’t need help from travel agents or anyone for this.

Here’s how you can get confirmed tatkal tickets from IRCTC:

Open the IRCTC official website to make a ‘master list' on the ‘my profile' section

Add every detail there correctly like age, aadhar number, and other required information

Then log in to the IRCTC website a few minutes before you book the tatkal ticket

Choose the train, and destination and need not add the information again

By following these steps, you may get your tatkal tickets confirmed.

Important Note: The peak hours of booking AC tickets start at 10 am, while for sleeper tickets it starts at 11 am, make sure you book your tickets before the peak hours.