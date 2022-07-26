IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has today (July 26) cancelled a total of 148 trains across the country due to maintenance and operational works on tracks. Further, due to similar reasons, about 48 trains have been partially cancelled and some trains have been rescheduled. Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before they set out for their journey. Trains have been cancelled in cities like Pune, Azimganj, Lonand, Rampur, Satara and many more.

Further, due to natural causes, and other maintenance issues some trains have been derailed and Indian Railways have also changed schedules of 42 trains which were earlier scheduled to depart today. Out of 42, 34 have been diverted and 8 have been rescheduled. For the convenience of passengers, Railways have updated the full list on THIS website and have updated the NTES app with the same.

Here's the FULL LIST of cancelled trains on July 26:

01535 Pune-Phaltan

01536 Phaltan-Pune

01537 Lonand-Phaltan

01538 Phaltan-Lonand

01609 Pathankot-Baijnathpaprola

01610 Baijnathpaprola -Pathankot

03035 Katwa Jn.-Azimganj

03036 Azimganj-Katwa Jn.

03058 Nimitita-Azimganj Jn.

Railway authorities are working on resuming the cancelled trains. Passengers are requested to keep a tab on their trains' status.

