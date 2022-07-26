NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 140 trains on July 26, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels about 148 trains on July 26 due to maintenance and operational reasons; Check full list HERE. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • IRCTC cancels 148 trains
  • 48 trains partially cancelled
  • Railway authorities have cancelled trains over maintenance and operational works

Trending Photos

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 140 trains on July 26, Check full list HERE

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways has today (July 26) cancelled a total of 148 trains across the country due to maintenance and operational works on tracks. Further, due to similar reasons, about 48 trains have been partially cancelled and some trains have been rescheduled. Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before they set out for their journey. Trains have been cancelled in cities like Pune, Azimganj, Lonand, Rampur, Satara and many more. 

Further, due to natural causes, and other maintenance issues some trains have been derailed and Indian Railways have also changed schedules of 42 trains which were earlier scheduled to depart today. Out of 42, 34 have been diverted and 8 have been rescheduled. For the convenience of passengers, Railways have updated the full list on THIS website and have updated the NTES app with the same. 

Here's the FULL LIST of cancelled trains on July 26:

01535 Pune-Phaltan 

01536 Phaltan-Pune

01537 Lonand-Phaltan 

01538 Phaltan-Lonand

Also read: Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: IRCTC launches tour package to South India, price starts at Rs 45,260

01609 Pathankot-Baijnathpaprola 

01610 Baijnathpaprola -Pathankot

03035 Katwa Jn.-Azimganj

03036 Azimganj-Katwa Jn.

03058 Nimitita-Azimganj Jn.

Railway authorities are working on resuming the cancelled trains. Passengers are requested to keep a tab on their trains' status. 

Live TV

Indian RailwaysIRCTC cancelled trains todaytrains todayCancelled trains

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes President: What this means for India?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of hidden message in President Draupadi Murmu's oath
DNA Video
DNA: How Monkey Pox infection has spread in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect yourself from the spread of Monkey Pox?
DNA Video
DNA: What can youth learn from Neeraj Chopra?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Neeraj Chopra become a role model of hard work and discipline?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?