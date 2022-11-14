topStoriesenglish
Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 140 trains on November 14, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 160 trains today (November 14) due to various reasons including maintenance and operational works, Checl full list of cancelled trains HERE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 09:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Alert rail passengers! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has cancelled over 140 trains today due to various reasons. About 147 trains have been fully cancelled, meanwhile, 46 trains have been partially cancelled today due to bad weather conditions, maintenance and operational works which are to be laid on tracks. IRCTC cancelled various trains on November 13 as well. Further, there are high chances that Indian Railways may cancel trains on November 15 too due to similar reasons. Hence, passengers are requested to check their trains’ status before heading out for their respective train journeys. Several trains have been diverted too. 

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will affect passengers travelling from cities like Pathankot, Gwalior, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Madurai, Raipur, Bilaspur, Pratapnagar, Ratnagiri, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and many more. 

