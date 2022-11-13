topStoriesenglish
IRCTC launches special budget-friendly air tour package to Rann of Kutch at THIS price, details here

IRCTC introduces affordable air tour package to Rann of Kutch, Gujarat for 6-nights and 7-days, Check prices, dates HERE. 

Planning a trip to Gujarat? Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has a budget-friendly option for you! IRCTC introduces an affordable air tour package to Rann of Kutch, Gujarat for 6- nights, and 7-days. Rann of Kutch is a unique region in Gujarat and is one of the largest salt deserts in the world. This place gives surreal landscapes and has emerged as a popular tourist attraction for offbeat travel. This air tour package includes all the important tourist attractions including Aina Mahal, Prag Mahal, Sharad Baug Palace, Kutch Museum, and Swaminarayan Temple. Further, travellers will also get to explore Dhordo (Rann Utsav), Handicraft Village “Gandhi Nu Gaam,” Status of Unity, Sabarmati Ashram, and Akshardham Temple. 

This air tour package includes flight tickets, meals (6 breakfasts, 6 dinners), sightseeing by AC Vehicle, and accommodation. 

IRCTC took to Twitter to spread the word about this affordable air tour package to Rann of Kutch. "Are you looking for a perfect family tour package to all age groups? Book #IRCTC's RANN OF KUTCH WITH STATUE OF UNITY EX DELHI. Starting at Rs 38,750 onwards per person," read the tweet.  

Here's all you need to know about the Rann of Kutch air tour package: 

Duration of the Rann of Kutch air tour package: 

IRCTC's affordable air tour package to Rann of Kutch, Gujarat is 6- nights, and 7-days long. Here, passengers will get to explore all the important tourist attractions including Aina Mahal, Prag Mahal, Sharad Baug Palace, Kutch Museum, and Swaminarayan Temple. Further, travellers will also get to explore Dhordo (Rann Utsav), Handicraft Village “Gandhi Nu Gaam,” Status of Unity, Sabarmati Ashram, and Akshardham Temple. 

Cost of the Rann of Kutch air tour package: 

How to book Rann of Kutch air tour package: 

Interested passengers can book this special budget-friendly air tour package through IRCTC's official website and for any other details, click HERE. 

