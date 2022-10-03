Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 140 trains on October 3, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways Update: Setting out for train journey today? Then this news is for you. Alert rail passengers, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decided to cancel a total of 177 trains today on October 3, due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns. 146 trains were fully cancelled, while 31 trains were partially cancelled. This news comes a day after IRCTC cancelled over 150 trains on October 2. Additionally, it has decided to divert 12 trains and reschedule 6 trains due to various reasons varying from operational work on tracks to natural disasters. Furthermore, chances are multiple trains can be cancelled on October 4 as well, based on the information on the NTES website.

The cancellation and other changes in the trains' schedule will have an effect on a number of states, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

Here's the full list of IRCTC's cancelled trains on October 3:

Passengers travelling today are requested to check the status of their trains before setting out for their journeys. Indian Railways tend to cancel train operations every day due to various reasons. Full list can also be checked by going to the option of the exceptional train in the upper right corner on NTES website.

Indian Railways is the most preferred mode of transport as it is economical and make passengers reach their destination on time with utmost comfort. Indian Railways has initiated special trains to accommodate passengers with convenience and comfort of travel during festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. Indian Railways commenced the service of special trains to manage the passenger rush. It has further increased the platform tickets at several stations of South India.