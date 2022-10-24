Men offering Namaz inside train at Kushinagar goes VIRAL, probe initiated

A video went viral where four Muslim men were seen offering Namaz in a train, stationed at Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. The video was reportedly recorded in the aisle of a sleeper coach on the Satyagraha Express while it stopped at Khadda railway station. As per several media reports, a row has erupted over offering namaz in public. One man seated next to those offering namaz was heard asking passengers to wait until they were done. State police and the Railway Protection Force have said they are investigating the matter. The offering of namaz in public places has emerged as a matter of intense debate.

According to reports, former Uttar Pradesh MLA Deeplal Bharti shot the video. He said that the incident caused inconvenience to passengers. Bharti, who was also travelling in the train, stated that the passengers were not able to walk past the coach as men blocked the corridor while offering namaz.

ANI tweeted about the incident which has left netizens’ divided. "In a viral video, a few men were seen offering namaz onboard a train in Kushinagar. "Investigation will be done and then further action will be taken on the matter," says Awadesh Singh, SP on a viral video of namaz being offered onboard a train," read the tweet.

A Twitterati has replied to the tweet which read “In Narendra Modi's 'secular' India the Yogi Adityanath govt is on the lookout for these four Muslims who were offering their namaz in a standing train. It has become a crime to be a Muslim in this country!” a tweet read. “Prayers on public property should be allowed at any cost. It will further lead to chaos,” another tweet read.

However, this isn't the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier this year, a video of a group of people offering namaz inside Lucknow’s Lulu Mall premises surfaced on social media, evoking sharp reactions.