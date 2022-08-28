Indian Railways cancelled 202 trains on Sunday due to operational and engineering-related work. According to an update provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), 42 of the trains that were supposed to depart on August 28 were only partially cancelled, while 160 trains were fully cancelled. Trains departing from a variety of places, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, Guwahati, Ratnagiri, etc., are included in the list of cancelled trains. This occurred the day after 28 trains were partially cancelled, and 102 trains that were scheduled to depart on August 27 were completely cancelled.

Full list of cancelled trains on August 28:

00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04213 , 04297 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04913 , 04914 , 04915 , 04960 , 05366 , 05801 , 05802 , 05804 , 05810 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07520 , 07523 , 07524 , 07525 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12261 , 12809 , 12810 , 12811 , 12833 , 12834 , 12869 , 12950 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 15083 , 15417 , 15769 , 15770 , 15812 , 15959 , 15962 , 17006 , 17347 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20471 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22844 , 22845 , 22905 , 22983 , 22984 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37811 , 37812 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594

More details on the list of cancelled trains can be checked by visiting the NTES website. The website shows all updates on the cancelled trains, scheduled timings of the trains or any changes with the source station.

Check updates of your train here