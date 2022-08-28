Indian Railways update: IRCTC cancels over 200 trains on August 28, check full list here
Indian Railways has cancelled more than 200 trains on August 28, Sunday owing to various reasons like operational and maintenance issues in various zones.
- 42 trains were partially cancelled on August 28
- 160 trains were fully cancelled on August 28
- The cancelled trains affect multiple cities
Indian Railways cancelled 202 trains on Sunday due to operational and engineering-related work. According to an update provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), 42 of the trains that were supposed to depart on August 28 were only partially cancelled, while 160 trains were fully cancelled. Trains departing from a variety of places, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Delhi, Guwahati, Ratnagiri, etc., are included in the list of cancelled trains. This occurred the day after 28 trains were partially cancelled, and 102 trains that were scheduled to depart on August 27 were completely cancelled.
Full list of cancelled trains on August 28:
00113 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 04129 , 04130 , 04181 , 04182 , 04194 , 04213 , 04297 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 04913 , 04914 , 04915 , 04960 , 05366 , 05801 , 05802 , 05804 , 05810 , 06977 , 06980 , 07519 , 07520 , 07523 , 07524 , 07525 , 07906 , 07907 , 08429 , 08430 , 08861 , 08862 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09175 , 09176 , 09483 , 09484 , 09499 , 09500 , 10101 , 10102 , 12129 , 12130 , 12261 , 12809 , 12810 , 12811 , 12833 , 12834 , 12869 , 12950 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 15083 , 15417 , 15769 , 15770 , 15812 , 15959 , 15962 , 17006 , 17347 , 18029 , 18030 , 18109 , 18110 , 20471 , 20948 , 20949 , 20972 , 22844 , 22845 , 22905 , 22983 , 22984 , 36033 , 36034 , 36812 , 36855 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37811 , 37812 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47153 , 47164 , 47165 , 47166 , 47170 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47203 , 47210 , 47220 , 52544 , 52590 , 52591 , 52594
More details on the list of cancelled trains can be checked by visiting the NTES website. The website shows all updates on the cancelled trains, scheduled timings of the trains or any changes with the source station.
