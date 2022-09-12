Indian Railways Update: IRCTC cancels over 250 trains on September 12, Check full list HERE

Indian Railways: IRCTC cancels over 250 trains on September 12 due to operational and maintenance works on tracks. As per the update shared by the railway authorities, a total of 277 trains were cacelled where, 201 trains were scheduled to depart on September 12 are now fully cancelled, while 76 trains were partially cancelled. This comes a day after Mumbai local train services were disrupted on Sunday, September 11 due to a mega block being conducted by Central Railway for engineering and maintenance work. Further, IRCTC have diverted several trains due to various reasons including derailment and natural disasters. About 18 trains were rescheduled and 48 trains were diverted due to several reasons including derailment and natural disasters.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Amritsar, Roha, Chiplun, Pathankot, Shamli, Gonda, Varanasi and others. Every day, the railway department cancels few trains due to engineering and maintenance works to be held on railway tracks. Passengers are requested to check the status of their trains before setting out for their respective journeys.

Here's the full list of IRCTC cancelled trains on September 12:

Passengers travelling today can check the status of their trains on NTES app too.