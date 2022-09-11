LUCKY ESCAPE! Stunt biker almost KILLED train passengers, loco pilot averts major disaster

In Madhya Pradesh, a motorbike stunt that could have caused a serious accident was prevented by the loco pilot's quick thinking and prompt slowing down of the train. The stunt might have caused the train to derail, endangering the lives of everyone on board. On Saturday afternoon, the incident was reported close to Beena Railway Station in the Sagar district. The Kerala Express (New Delhi-Trivandrum Express) was moving toward the station while a biker, later identified as Brijesh Shukla (35), attempted a stunt on the railroad track.

The biker (Shukla) bounced off while his motorcycle got crushed as the train rammed into it. It got stuck into the cattle guard at the bottom of the engine`s front, said a railway official. The official added that the mishap was averted as the train was moving at a low speed at the time of the accident.

The railway staff immediately swing into action and pulled out the crushed bike from the engine. The official said that it took around 45 minutes to complete the process of clearing the track. Due to this, several trains, including Shaan-e-Bhopal Express, got delayed by one and a half hours.

The railway safety department officials said that the speed of a train arriving on a platform is reduced to 30 km per hour. However, the loco pilot of the express train spotted the bike and had reduced the speed further. Biker has been arrested and was sent to railway police custody for further inquiry into the matter, officials added.

In such cases, the attention of loco pilot's on train tracks is of prime importance. Even a slight delay in the actions can cause trains to get derailed, leading to a major disaster. A few days ago, in a similar incident, a loco pilot saved the lives of a herd of elephants and was appreciated by the authorities.

With inputs from IANS