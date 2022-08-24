To discover the scenic beauty of South India, Indian Railways introduces a special South India tour package for Rs 49,550. The tour package will include places like Kanyakumari, Kochi, Kumarakom, Madurai, Munnar, Rameshwaram and Thiruvananthapuram. The tour package is for 7-nights 8-days which will include visits to temples such as Meenakshi Amman Temple, Shri KanyaKumari Bhagavathi Amman temple.

Explore ancient temples, admire scenic beauty & reconnect with yourself. Book this 8D7N IRCTC's tour package starting at ₹49,550/- pp* onwards. For details, visit https://t.co/GTc6FNPodS@AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 19, 2022

IRCTC took to Twitter to spread the word abou the package. "Explore ancient temples, admire scenic beauty & reconnect with yourself. Book this 8D7N IRCTC's tour package starting at ₹49,550/- pp* onwards," read the tweet.

Here's all you need to know about the Indian Railways' Special South India tour package:

Duration of the tour:

The Indian Railways' special South India tour package is a 7-nights 8-days long trip, where travellers will be covering places like Kanyakumari, Kochi, Kumarakom, Madurai, Munnar, Rameshwaram and Thiruvananthapuram.

Cost of the tour:

The 7-nights 8-days Special South India tour will cost as follows:

Dates of travel:

Dep 1: 12.09.2022 to 19.09.2022,

Dep 2: 12.10.2022 to 19.10.2022,

Dep 3: 07.11.2022 to 14.11.2022,

Dep 4: 19.12.2022 to 26.12.2022,

Dep 5: 26.12.2022 to 02.01.2023,

Dep 6: 16.01.2023 to 23.01.2023.

Dep 7: 16.02.2023 to 23.02.2023

Also read: Indian Railways: Intercity Express running from Bahraich gets direct connectivity to Ayodhya and Varanasi

Facilites offered on the tour:

Facilities like breakfast and dinner, hotel stay, and travelling are included in the package. Apart from it, the tour package includes Return Air Fare Jaipur - Madurai and Kochi - Jaipur, accommodation in well-appointed AC rooms in a three-star category or equivalent hotels, airport transfers by AC vehicles, and sightseeing as per the itinerary by A/C vehicle on sharing basis. Meals will include 7 Breakfasts, 1 Lunch, and 7 Dinners as per the itinerary.

How to book this package?

Interested travellers can book this package through IRCTC's official website and for more information about the package, click HERE.