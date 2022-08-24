NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

IRCTC: Indian Railways' special South India tour package introduced, to cover THESE places at Rs 49,550

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Indian Railways introduces a special South India tour package
  • The tour package will include places like Kochi, Kumarakom, Madurai, Munnar etc.
  • The package is 7-nights 8-days long

To discover the scenic beauty of South India, Indian Railways introduces a special South India tour package for Rs 49,550. The tour package will include places like Kanyakumari, Kochi, Kumarakom, Madurai, Munnar, Rameshwaram and Thiruvananthapuram. The tour package is for 7-nights 8-days  which will include visits to temples such as Meenakshi Amman Temple, Shri KanyaKumari Bhagavathi Amman temple.

IRCTC took to Twitter to spread the word abou the package. "Explore ancient temples, admire scenic beauty & reconnect with yourself. Book this 8D7N IRCTC's tour package starting at ₹49,550/- pp* onwards," read the tweet. 

Here's all you need to know about the Indian Railways' Special South India tour package: 

Duration of the tour: 

The Indian Railways' special South India tour package is a 7-nights 8-days long trip, where travellers will be covering places like Kanyakumari, Kochi, Kumarakom, Madurai, Munnar, Rameshwaram and Thiruvananthapuram.

Cost of the tour: 

The 7-nights 8-days Special South India tour will cost as follows: 

Dates of travel: 

Dep 1: 12.09.2022 to 19.09.2022,

Dep 2: 12.10.2022 to 19.10.2022,

Dep 3: 07.11.2022 to 14.11.2022,

Dep 4: 19.12.2022 to 26.12.2022,

Dep 5: 26.12.2022 to 02.01.2023,

Dep 6: 16.01.2023 to 23.01.2023.

Dep 7: 16.02.2023 to 23.02.2023

Facilites offered on the tour: 

Facilities like breakfast and dinner, hotel stay, and travelling are included in the package. Apart from it, the tour package includes Return Air Fare Jaipur - Madurai and Kochi - Jaipur, accommodation in well-appointed AC rooms in a three-star category or equivalent hotels, airport transfers by AC vehicles, and sightseeing as per the itinerary by A/C vehicle on sharing basis. Meals will include 7 Breakfasts, 1 Lunch, and 7 Dinners as per the itinerary. 

How to book this package?

Interested travellers can book this package through IRCTC's official website and for more information about the package, click HERE.

