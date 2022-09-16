NewsRailways
IRCTC: Indian Railways to run first Delhi-Katra Bharat Gaurav tourist train from September 30

IRCTC has announced that the Navratri special train will run from Delhi to Katra for the first time on 30th September and will offer a 4 days and 5 nights package.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

IRCTC: Indian Railways to run first Delhi-Katra Bharat Gaurav tourist train from September 30

In view of the coming festive season, the Ministry of Railways has planned to run special trains for the travellers. After announcing multiple special trains to felicitate religious travel of people across India, the Indian Railways has been announcing multiple trains of late. Following the same, IRCTC has announced that the first-ever Navratri special train from Delhi to Katra on 30th September, 2022. IRCTC has announced a 4 days and 5 nights package, in which arrangement for two night stay in Katra is included. The price of this package has been kept at Rs 11,990 per person.

Pantry cars, CCTV cameras, security guards and other facilities will be present inside the Bharat Gaurav train. The artwork inside the train has been done keeping the basis of ancient Indian texts inside the train. Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train has been run to promote domestic tourism. This train has been decorated very beautifully from the inside so that the passengers travelling in it can feel great during their journey.

Delhi-Katra train schedule

The departure time of this train from Delhi's Safdarjung station has been kept at 7 pm. Next day this train will reach Katra Vaishno Devi, after that after taking two days halt there will come back from Katra Vaishno Devi and will reach Delhi Safdarjung on the fifth day.

