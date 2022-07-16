IRCTC introduces QR code payment for food on THESE trains, check details here

Rail passengers now need not worry about cash payments anymore as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started accepting QR code payments on trains. This initiative has been taken by Indian Railways to do away with the practice of overpricing by vendors at the stations.

This facility is included in the fare of tickets on premium trains like Shatabdi Express, Tejas Express, Rajdhani express, and Duronto express. However, passengers will have to pay for their food on other trains with pantry cars, however in trains without pantry cars, IRCTC vendors will supply food from their base kitchen. Currently, this facility will be only available on Sampoorna Kranti express trains and later it will be extended to all trains.

This change was long due since railway passengers have been complaining about vendors overcharging food items on board. IRCTC QR code will be available on the menu and IRCTC’s vendor ID cards. Passengers can scan the QR code and make payments from the UPI-enabled app. To offer passengers ‘Saatvik’ food on trains, IRCTC last month signed a deal with Govinda restaurant run by Iskcon temple.

Currently, this facility will be available at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station and will soon be extended to other stations as well. The menu comes with Saatvik dishes like deluxe thali, maharaja thali, veg biryani, and others. Passengers can order at least two hours before their scheduled train journey with a valid PNR and can even make online payment or at the time of delivery.

