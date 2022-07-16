NewsRailways
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Mumbai local train update: Indian Railways to carry out Mega Blocks on July 17

Mumbai local train update: Mumbaikars will be facing Mega block on most of the upcoming Sundays starting July 17 as Indian Railways will carry out maintenance work on rail tracks. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

Alert Mumbaikars! Indian Railways’ Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega block and Jumbo block on most of the upcoming Sundays starting July 17. The maintenance and other construction on rail tracks will be carried out under both the Railway zones blocking the suburban sections. The special train services will run from Panvel and Kurla during the block. 

Harbour line passengers will be permitted to travel via Main line and Western Railways from 10am to 6pm. “The Major Block will be taken up on the Up and Down Harbor lines between Mahim and Bandra stations from 10.55 hrs to 16.55 hrs on Sunday, 17th July, 2022 for carrying out the engineering works. Accordingly, no train will operate on Harbor Lines on this section during the block period,” read the tweet of Western Railways in hindi. 

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” said Central Railways in a release.

