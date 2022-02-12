IRCTC issues essential guidelines for passengers to follow during journey

Our struggle against the virus has already entered its third year due to the spread of COVID-19 (Omicron variant). Despite the Indian Railways' advise to take general precautions as needed, such as postponing travel dates if not an emergency, the IRCTC has provided a list of safety precautions that you can take.

. Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed tickets.

. Face masks & hand hygiene is mandatory to follow.

. Reach the station at least 90 minutes before departure for necessary Covid protocols.

. Social distancing to be followed at the station and on the train.

. Passengers to follow all safety protocols at the station.

. The catering service is on hold to contain the spread of the virus.

. No blanket or linen will be provided, if applicable.

. Long-distance trains will continue as per the schedule, but local trains will operate with 50% of their capacity.

. Some states may demand a negative RT-PCR test from passengers. It`s recommended that a passenger goes through their destination`s travel guidelines before hopping on the train.

Is it comparatively safe to travel via trains after COVID 19 vaccination

Though more than 1 billion people are already vaccinated, it significantly reduces your chances of getting ill and further spreading the virus. But it`s important to understand that no vaccine provides 100 per cent protection, so adhering to COVID protocols serves as an intelligent decision for you and your family.

What safety precautions can you instil while travelling?

Following are a set of standard precautions you can take while you are travelling:

. Wear masks in public locations where COVID-19 is widespread and physical isolation is not practicable.

. Avoid congested areas and restricted & enclosed environments with inadequate ventilation.

. When you`re out in public, try to keep a physical distance of at least 1 meter between you and other people.

. Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand solution.

. Keep your hands away from your face (eyes, nose, and mouth).

. Regularly clean and disinfect touched surfaces such as phones, keys, doorknobs, and light switches.

. Consider the safest dining options if you prefer to eat outside. It is safer to eat outside or order takeout than eat in a closed space. Before you eat, remember to wash or sanitise your hands properly.

The government recommends strict adherence to COVID protocols and guidelines. If you decide to travel via train to any domestic destination, follow the above guidelines to ensure your safety.

