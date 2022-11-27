IRCTC launches Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package at AFFORDABLE price; Check details here

If you are planning a religious trip via train, then Indian Railways has news for you! Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special train tour package for passengers willing to explore holy destinations in India. IRCTC has launched a ‘Holy Ramayana Yatra’ train tour package which includes visiting places like Ayodhya, Buxar, Chitrakoot, Janakpur, Prayagraj, SitaMarhi, and Varanasi. The passengers will be travelling via Swadesh Darshan Holy Ramayana Yatra Special Tourist Train starting from Itwari (Nagpur) with confirmed train tickets in Non-AC Sleeper Class and 3AC Class. The holy Ramayana train tour package is 8 nights and 9 days long and the journey begins on 18.02.2023.

The train tour package includes confirmed train tickets in Sleeper (SL) class for Standard Category and a train journey in 3-Tier AC (3A) class for Comfort Category. Passengers will be staying in a budget hotel accommodation on a twin/triple sharing basis for night stay/morning as they freshen up.

IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. "Dive deep into devotion and spirituality with the HOLY RAMAYANA YATRA EX ITWARI tour package from #IRCTC. Visit Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Prayagraj, Varanasi & Chitrakoot to experience the utmost pious vibe. Package starting at Rs 15,770 onwards," read the tweet.

Here's all you need to know about the Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package:

Duration of the Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package:

The Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package is 8 nights and 9 days long and includes places like Ayodhya, Buxar, Chitrakoot, Janakpur, Prayagraj, SitaMarhi, and Varanasi.

Cost of the Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package:

Facilities included in Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package:

The Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package includes train journey via Sleeper (SL) class for Standard Category and train journey by 3-Tier AC (3A ) class for Comfort Category.

The package further includes budget hotel accommodation on twin/triple sharing basis for night stay/morning freshen up. Morning Tea/Coffee, meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner). All transfers and sightseeing as per itinerary by non-AC vehicle.

How to book Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package:

Interested passengers can book this Holy Ramayana Yatra train tour package via IRCTC's official website, and for any further details can click HERE.