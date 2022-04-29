हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

IRCTC launches international 'religious tour package' from Lucknow to Nepal, details here

For the religious tour package, people will be charged Rs 48,500 for the tour, while the cost for two people booking together would be Rs 39,000 each, as reported by PTI. 

IRCTC launches international &#039;religious tour package&#039; from Lucknow to Nepal, details here
Image for representation

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an international religious tour package from Lucknow to Nepal by air at a moderate cost for this summer, an official said. The six-day-five-night package will start on June 19 and end on June 24.

IRCTC Chief Regional Manager (Lucknow) Ajit Kumar Sinha said as part of the programme, people will fly from the Amausi airport here to Kathmandu. In Nepal, they would be taken to the Pashupatinath temple, the Boudhanath Stupa, the Durbar Square and different locations in Pokhara.

Sinha said an individual will be charged Rs 48,500 for the tour while the cost for two people booking together would be Rs 39,000 each, and it would further come down for three people in a group.

Also read: Indian Railways invites bids for 200 Vande Bharat Trains with estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore

The package includes accommodation in a three-star hotel and Indian food, he added. "Based on the response, more such planned trips will be organised from Lucknow to Nepal," Sinha said.

Booking for the package can be done at the IRCTC Gomtinagar office or on the IRCTC website, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

