Indian Railways

Indian Railways invites bids for 200 Vande Bharat Trains with estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore

Indian Railways has invited bids for more than 200 Vande Bharat trains, these semi-high-speed trains will be deployed on the important routes to facilitate overnight journeys for passengers.

Image for representation

Indian Railways has invited bids for 200 Vande Bharat Trains. The move is a follow up on the commitments by the government to get new Vande Bharat Trains during the budget announcements. These new Vande Bharat trains will have an estimated cost of around Rs 26,000 crore for 200 units.

This new train will have a sleeper coach to facilitate long-distance overnight journeys. The new trains will have 3 classes with AC-1, AC-2 and AC 3 coaches. It is an essential update as the present Vande Bharat trains only have chair car seating format. To take advantage of modern technology, specifications for lightweight bogies, transformers, and motors, among other things, are being produced.

The Vande Bharat trains in version 3 will be lighter, more energy-efficient, and have more modern conveniences and passenger facilities. So far, 102 Vande Bharat Express trains with solely seating layouts have been launched.

Also read: Eid rush in Dhaka: Railway counters witness massive 'snake-like' queues for advance tickets

Moreover, the Railway Ministry plans to increase the number of Vande Bharat trains on important routes. The reason for aspiring to increase the number of these trains is majorly based on the speed, as these semi-high-speed rails are capable of travelling at an average speed of 160 kmph.

It is to be noted that the procurement of 400 extra Vande Bharat trains was already announced in the Union Budget 2022-23. According to the budget provision, a 16-coach Vande Bharat train is anticipated to cost Rs 120 crore.

As per the reports in March, the Railways had already granted contracts to the Integral Coach Factory to produce 44 Vande Bharat trains, and a bidding process for 58 more trains was underway.

Apart from the production sites in Kapurthala, Chennai, and Rae Bareli, Indian Railways would provide the Latur facility for constructing 200 Vande Bharat train sets.

