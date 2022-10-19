IRCTC Update: AFFORDABLE tour package for Hornbill 2022 festival announced - Check dates, prices here

It's that time of the year again to pack your bags and spend some quality time with your loved ones as the festive season is just around the corner. To make festivities more enjoyable, Indian Railways' IRCTC has introduced a tour package for those who plan to explore the northeast this festive season. From the adventurous terrains to exciting culture and lovely people, now indulge yourself in the cultural festivities of the upcoming Sangai and Hornbill festival 2022 as Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced an affordable tour package to make travellers experience the liveliest north-eastern sides of India. The IRCTC tour package includes places like Imphal-Moirang-Kohima-Khonoma.

The travelling mode will be a tourist vehicle as per group size, and the tour package is 6-nights and 7-days long. Further, the package includes breakfast and dinner. Travellers will be travelling via tourist vehicle, depending upon the group size. The destinations covered on this tour include scenic places like Imphal-Moirang-Kohima-Khonoma.

IRCTC took to twitter to spread the word. "From the adventurous terrains to exciting culture and lovely People. Experience the liveliest north-eastern sides of India with IRCTC. Enjoy 6nights&7 days’ package @ 31,830/- only," read the tweet.

Here's all you need to know about the Sangai-Hornbill tour package:

Duration of the trip:

The Sangai-Hornbill tour package is 6-nights and 7-days long. The tour starts on November 30, and the package covers places like Imphal-Moirang-Kohima-Khonoma. Hornbill Festival is a celebration held every year from 1 to 10 December, in Nagaland, Northeast India. It is also called the 'Festival of Festivals.' So grab your chance as seats will be reserved on first-cum-first basis.

Cost of the trip:

How to book?

Interested travellers can avail this special budget-friendly tour package via IRCTC's official website, and for more details about the package, click HERE.