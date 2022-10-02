IRCTC update: Indian Railways cancels over 150 trains on October 2, check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled 166 trains today, October 2, owing to multiple reasons like maintenance and operational issues. In addition, the organisation has changed the source stations of 18 trains scheduled to run on Gandhi Jayanti. Furthermore, it has decided to divert 22 trains from their original path and change their route. Along with this, the railways have also rescheduled 18 trains owing to various causes, varying from operational work on rails to be held on tracks to natural calamities. Furthermore, some trains can be cancelled on October 3 as well, based on the information on the NTES website.

The cancellation and other changes to the railroads will have an effect on a number of states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

List of cancelled trains on October 2:

01605, 01606,01607, 01608, 01609,01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824,01885, 01886, 03085, 03086, 03087, 03289, 03298, 04019, 04020, 04129, 04130, 04181,04182, 04194, 04255, 04256, 04267, 04268, 04381, 04382, 04552, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686, 04699, 04700, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05117, 05118, 05334, 05366, 05379, 05380, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05460, 06977, 06980, 07795, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 09349, 09362, 09365, 09366, 09373, 09375, 09376, 09391, 09392, 09393, 09394, 09395, 09396, 09427, 09428, 09429, 09430, 09483, 09484, 10101, 10102, 11265, 11266, 11651, 11652, 13309, 13310, 13344, 13345, 14123, 14124, 14201, 14202, 14203, 14204, 14213, 14214, 15035, 15036, 18006, 18109, 18202, 18203, 18213, 18233, 18234, 18235, 18236, 18247, 18248, 19035, 19036, 20471, 20948, 20949, 22167, 22910, 22960, 25035, 25036, 31411, 31414, 31711, 31712, 36033, 36034, 37211, 37216, 37246, 37247, 37253, 37256, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37611, 37614, 37657, 37658, 37782, 37783, 37785, 37786, 78511, 78512, 78513, 78514, 78515, 78516, 78517, 78518, 78519, 78520

Indian Railways cancels train operations every day for a number of reasons. Therefore, before starting their journeys, travellers are encouraged to check the status of their trains that are running today. On the NTES website, you can access the complete list by clicking the extraordinary train option in the top right corner.

Indian Railways is the most popular means of transportation since it is affordable and ensures that passengers get to their destinations in the utmost comfort and schedule. Indian Railways has announced the start of special trains to accommodate passengers with convenience and comfort of travel during holidays like Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. This is to accommodate the high passenger flow during these celebrations. IRCTC has started special trains to and from Kolkata, Ajmer, and Mata Vaishno Devi in honour of the auspicious occasions of Durga Puja and Navratri in 2022.

