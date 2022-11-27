IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 150 trains today; Check full list here

For a number of reasons, Indian Railways' catering and tourism division, IRCTC, has cancelled close to 159 trains today (November 27). The source stations for 31 trains have been altered as a result of bad weather, required track maintenance, and operational work. Indian Railways has also diverted 30 trains and rescheduled 22 trains. On November 26, IRCTC also cancelled a number of trains. Additionally, there is a good chance that Indian Railways will suspend operations on November 28 for the same reasons. Therefore, before starting their own rail excursions, passengers must check the status of their trains.

The train cancellation affects multiple cities like , Bhopal, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Ranchi, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Raipur, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad and many more.

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01823 , 01824 , 01885 , 01886 , 02517 , 03086 , 03371 , 03372 , 03513 , 03517 , 03518 , 03532 , 03533 , 03534 , 03536 , 03537 , 03551 , 03558 , 03609 , 03610 , 04129 , 04130 , 04194 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04974 , 04975 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06768 , 06769 , 06919 , 06920 , 06977 , 06980 , 07351 , 07906 , 07907 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09459 , 10101 , 10102 , 12360 , 13029 , 13030 , 13105 , 13106 , 13136 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 13503 , 13553 , 13554 , 15234 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22959 , 22960 , 31213 , 31411 , 31414 , 31415 , 31418 , 31420 , 31471 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36848 , 36849 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 47104 , 47128 , 47155 , 47173 , 47179 , 47211 , 52538

Additionally, travellers can check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To begin, go to the website and select "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner. Following that, a drop-down menu with a number of options, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, postponed, and more will show up.

Any reservations for rail travellers will be immediately cancelled on the IRCTC website, and a reimbursement process will begin shortly in the users' accounts. Indian Railways regularly stops train service every day due to a number of reasons, including train maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.