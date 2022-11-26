Indian Railways to operate 38 special trains for Sabrimala pilgrims; check route, timings here

South Central Railway (SCR) of the Indian Railways will operate 38 Sabrimala special trains in December and January to help with the influx of Sabrimala pilgrims. Between various locations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kollam, and Kottayam in Kerala, these trains will run. SCR reports that special trains between Hyderabad and Kolam will run on every Monday on December 5, 12, 19, and 26 and January 2, 9, and 16. Every Tuesday in December, January 3, 10, and 17, and on December 6, 13, and 20, special trains would run between Kollam and Hyderabad.

Hyderabad-Kollam-Hyderabad special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations in both the directions.

Narsapur-Kottayam special train will be operated every Friday on December 2, 9, 16, and 30 and January 6 and 13. In the return direction, the special train will run on December 3,10,17, and 31 and on January 7 and 14 (Saturdays).

Narsapur-Kottayam-Narsapur special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.

Special trains between Secunderabad and Kottayam will be operated on December 4, 11, 18, and 25 and on January 1 and 8 (Sundays). Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains are scheduled on December 5, 12, 19, and 26 and January 2 and 9 (Monday).

Secunderabad-Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town in both the directions. These trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

With inputs from IANS