IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 270 trains on January 15; Check full list here

On January 15, Indian Railways cancelled about 274 trains. The railways have changed as a result of unfavourable weather and other factors. Additionally, the organisation adjusted the source station for 43 trains around the network. In order to keep the network's rail flow consistent, 44 trains have also been short-terminated. For such reasons, Railways has rescheduled 23 trains and diverted 13 trains. Travelers must therefore confirm the status of their train before departing on their trip.

Changes to the railroads' operating schedule will have an effect on a number of cities across the nation, including New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Sahibganj, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Madurai, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Rameshwaram, Howrah, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad, and many others.

Full list of cancelled trains today, January 15:

00109 , 00470 , 01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02517 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03649 , 03650 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04652 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05154 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06623 , 06624 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 08881 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12179 , 12180 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12369 , 12370 , 12505 , 12506 , 12524 , 12571 , 12583 , 12584 , 12888 , 12987 , 13019 , 13309 , 13310 , 13344 , 13345 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14525 , 14526 , 14606 , 14617 , 14618 , 14674 , 14864 , 15025 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15111 , 15112 , 15125 , 15126 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15715 , 15904 , 17309 , 17310 , 17333 , 17334 , 19614 , 20832 , 20948 , 20949 , 22167 , 22197 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 22986 , 30411 , 30412 , 31411 , 31414 , 31711 , 31712 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38034 , 38305 , 38310 , 38923 , 38924 , 52538

On the NTES website, travellers can also check the status of their trains. Visit the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the upper right corner to get going. Following that, a drop-down menu will appear with a number of choices, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, delayed, and more.

The IRCTC website will immediately cancel any reservations made for train travellers, and the users' accounts will start the compensation procedure right away. Indian Railways suspends train service every day for a number of causes, including necessary maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.