SOON, Vande Bharat Express between Delhi-Jaipur: Travel time to reduce below 2 hours

To facilitate the regular commuters between Delhi and Jaipur Indian government is planning on launching Vande Bharat between the two cities. If and when the services of the semi-high speed train begin, the travel time between the two cities will take 1 hour and 45 minutes. It is to be noted that this estimated time is less than what is expected off the Delhi-Jaipur-Mumbai Expressway corridor, which will also be expected to speed up the 1350 km journey with a travel time of around 2.5-3 hours. Currently, the journey between the two cities takes 5-6 hours for commuters.

Ramcharan Bohra, a member of the BJP, met with Ashwini Vaishnav, the minister of the union railways, on Friday to discuss issues pertaining to Jaipur's development. The minister reportedly promised the MP railway projects worth Rs 900 crore. Vande Bharat Express service between Delhi and Jaipur is anticipated to begin before March 2023.

The MP has also received a guarantee from the minister that the ministry will improve Sanganer Railway Station in Jaipur. The railway lines between Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur will be doubled. In order to ease traffic at the intersection, an underpass will be constructed at the Diggi-Malpura junction.

The Integral Coach Factory in Chennai created and produced the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train. It is capable of 180 kilometres per hour. However, due to the state of the rails and other circumstances, it only travels at a top speed of 130 km/h. Between Delhi and Jaipur, the average speed is around 130 km/h. There will be a 75 km/h average speed.

Meanwhile, South India is set to get its second Vande Bharat train on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam train. It is also the first train connecting the two Telugu-speaking states. This will be the eighth route for the semi-high-speed train in India, covering a distance of over 700 km.