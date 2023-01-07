IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 280 trains on January 7, 2023; Check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled over 281 trains on January 7. The changes in the operations of the railway have been made due to the adverse weather and other considerations, the organisation also changed the source station for 40 trains across the network. 41 trains have also been short-terminated in order to maintain a steady rail flow throughout the network. For comparable reasons, railroads have rescheduled 31 trains and diverted 22 trains. Thus, before departing on their journey, passengers must confirm the status of their train.

Numerous cities across the country, including Pathankot, Bhopal, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad, and many more, are impacted by changes to the railroads' schedule of operations.

Full list of cancelled trains today:

00107 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04288 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04547 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05167 , 05168 , 05334 , 05427 , 05428 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 05749 , 05750 , 05751 , 05752 , 06488 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07519 , 07522 , 07795 , 08049 , 08050 , 08151 , 08152 , 08167 , 08168 , 08174 , 08195 , 08196 , 08697 , 08698 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11604 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15703 , 15709 , 15710 , 15721 , 15777 , 15909 , 17309 , 17310 , 18601 , 18602 , 19405 , 19406 , 19611 , 20927 , 20928 , 20937 , 20948 , 20949 , 22148 , 22441 , 22442 , 22483 , 22959 , 22960 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36083 , 36084 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 52539

Travelers can also check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To get started, go to the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner. After that, a drop-down menu with several options, including trains that have been cancelled, diverted, delayed, and more, will show up.

Any reservations made for rail travellers will be immediately cancelled on the IRCTC website, and a reimbursement process will quickly get underway in the users' accounts. Every day, Indian Railways suspends train service for a variety of reasons, such as routine maintenance, natural calamities, and even train derailments.