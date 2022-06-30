After two years pilgrims will finally get to participate in the festival of Lord Jagannath in Puri, Odisha. The Odisha government expects 10 lakh pilgrims to gather at the temple town this year. Hence, to provide convenient and comfortable travel to the passengers, Indian Railways will be running 205 special trains for the Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri from July 1, an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said.

The special trains will run from Shalimar near Kolkata, Jagadalpur in Chhattishgarh, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, besides different parts of Odisha, connecting Puri, the official said. Arrangements have been made for facilitating easy movement of passengers on the days of Rath Yatra, Bahuda Jatra, Sandhya Darshan, and Suna Bhesa, he said.

Rath Yatra Special trains full schedule:

- 08907/08908 Visakhapatnam-Puri- Visakhapatnam Rath Yatra Special: This special train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 1430hrs on 30.06.2022 and will arrive at Puri at 0115hrs on 01.07.2022.

- 08911/08912 Junagarh Road-Puri- Junagarh Road Rath Yatra Special Express via Sambalpur & Talcher Road: The train will leave Junagarh Road at 1100hrs on 30.06.2022.

- 08418/08417 Gunupur-Puri- Gunupur Rath Yatra Special Express from Gunupur: The train will leave at 2330hrs on 30.06.2022

- 08909/08910 Jagadalpur-Puri-Jagadalpur Rath Yatra Special Via Rayagada & Vizianagaram: The train will leave Jagadalpur at 1830hrs on 30.06.2022.

- 02891/02810 Bhubaneswar-Puri- Bhubaneswar Rath Yatra Special: It will leave from Bhubaneswar at 1005hrs and in return will leave Puri at 1510hrs between July 1 to July 11, 2022.

- 08931/08932 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Rath Yatra Special via Naraj Marthapur & Talcher Road: The train will leave Sambalpur at 2130hrs on 30.06.2022 and in return, will leave Puri at 2025hrs on 01.07.2022

Check the full list HERE

In an aim to ensure the safe conduct of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, 180 platoons of police and over 1,000 officials would be deployed in and around Puri during the festival, Odisha DGP Sunil Bansal said.

Adequate police personnel are being mobilised in the town so that the devotees can have safe darshan of the deities, he said after holding a meeting to review security arrangements for the festival.

(With inputs from PTI)

