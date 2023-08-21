Indian Railways is all set to launch the fourth Vande Bharat Express train for the North Western state of Rajasthan, which will run between Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan and Chandigarh, a UT and combined capital of Punjab and Haryana. The new Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express will join the three other semi-high speed trains running in the state, namely: Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express, Jaipur-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express and Jaipur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express.

As per a report on ANI, there has been a demand for operation of the Vande Bharat Express train on the Chandigarh-Jaipur rail track in Ambala division for some time now and Indian Railways will soon connect the two cities. Although an official announcement on the commenment date and the fares is yet to be made.

An Indian Railways sources said the service might begin soon, and the fourth Vande Bharat train will be different from the three that are already in service in Rajasthan, they added. It is expected the fourth train will wear the new Saffron livery of the Vande Bharat trains, which recently performed its trial run.



The train with new orange and grey livery will have 25 odd advancements over the current generation of Vande Bharat trains. The running of the new train will not only save the time of passengers, but also increase convenience. The trial run of the new Vande Bharat Express train was conducted on the route between ICE and Padi railway flyover.

It is worth mentioning that this is the 33rd rake of the Vande Bharat Express produced by the ICF. The new train comes without any changes in its amenities and is the same as the recently manufactured coaches. The details of the deployment of the new train are yet to be ascertained.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express is deployed on 25 routes in India, connecting multiple capital cities, states, and union territories across different railway zones. Some of the major cities connected by the Vande Bharat Express include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow, Gandhinagar, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Mysuru, Howrah, New Jalpaiguri, Shirdi, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Trivandrum, and more.

On the other hand, work on the new Ratlam-Banswara-Dungarpur rail line has started again after a gap of four years. Railways has sought the acquired land from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments.