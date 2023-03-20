Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor Compares Metro Stations Of Dubai With Bengaluru, Sparks Debate On Twitter

Metro rail is proving to be a great mode of transportation in all metro cities. It is a routine for most citizens, offering a hassle- and traffic-free commuting option. While certain metro stations are designed keeping in mind the heritage of the city or the locality, the remaining stations just serve the purpose of being boarding/deboarding points. Well, Sanjeev Kapoor, who happens to be the CEO-designate for Jet Airways, tweeted, where he compared Bangalore’s metro station with Dubai's metro station. The aviation veteran Sanjiv Kapoor's tweet comparing metro stations of Bangalore and Dubai metro stations has created a flutter, attracting mixed responses from social media users.

"Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... Why are our overground/ overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago!," he said in the tweet on Saturday.

In response to the tweet, one of the users said, there is no comparison. Dubai has a monorail system inside its terminals. Bangalore terminal is good looking but will not be a comparison to the massive hub that is Dubai airport, the user said.

Kapoor, in another tweet on Saturday tagging his earlier tweet, said that aesthetics don't need to cost a bomb. "The smallest Japanese apartments/ ryokans are minimalist, inexpensive and aesthetically beautiful. Some comments on the post below are just the usual excuses and justification for accepting mediocrity and aesthetic monstrosities".

One of the Twitter users mentioned that he fully resonates with Kapoor's view, adding that "we make good infra projects but inadequate planning and maintenance takes the sheen away".

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Sunday, Kapoor mentioned why he removed the Jet Airways reference from his Twitter profile.

"Some wondering why I have removed reference to Jet Airways on my Twitter profile. It is because I am tired of my tweets as a civic-minded citizen always be quoted as "Jet Airways CEO says...". My social media is me as an individual, unless l am tweeting relating to the company," he said.