Journalist conned by tea vendor for Rs 10; IRCTC takes prompt action, delivers money in train

Within a few moments after a Zee News journalist was conned by a tea vendor, IRCTC took immediate action and returned money in the train itself.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The journalist paid Rs 20 for tea, which costs Rs 10
  • Remaining amount was promised to be paid later, but vendor didn't do so
  • IRCTC took action on the complaint and returned money to the journalist

Train journeys have an indulging part in them, buying tea from IRCTC vendors, shouting “Chai bolo chai” at the top of their voices. Well, they sell a cup of tea for Rs 10. However, a Zee News journalist - Pritam Saha, recently posted on Twitter an incident, which highlighted some wrong intentions of the tea vendor and IRCTC’s capabilities of prompt action. The journalist paid Rs 20 currency note to the vendor, to which he replied to return Rs 10 in a while. However, money and the vendor failed to return back to the journalist.

After posting the incident on Twitter, IRCTC took a prompt action. The remaining amount was delivered to the journalist at his seat itself, and he was told that strict action will be taken against the vendor for his misdeeds. The journalist posted, “IRCTC Tea Vender looting people? Purchased tea for 10. Paid  20. The vender said will return and pay back the change. But it didn't happen. The question is not only getting back the money. The question is how many Rs 10 are going into his pocket?”

He further posted, “Just for further information: Got a call from this number in the name of IRCTC. Showing 28 spam reports. The person over the phone doesn't seem to be an authentic IRCTC caller. He hardly addresses my complaint. Maybe amount is 10 for that reason.” The journalist says that he received calls from a phone number, where the person on the other side claimed to be an IRCTC official. However, Pritam felt it was a spam call.

Also read - PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro lines on January 19: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Another tweet from Pritam reveals that a reply from IRCTC’s official Twitter handle asked for his mobile number and PNR details. Upon sharing them, Pritam did receive his money back.

