Ludhiana Railway station is set to get a revamped look under the ambitious Railway redevelopment program with an approximate expenditure of Rs 300 crore. Railway authorities have been brainstorming over the revamped design since long, however today the Ministry of Railways today tweeted the ‘glimpse’ of the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Ludhiana Jn. station.

“A fascinating upgrade for the trade & commerce hub of Punjab! A glimpse of the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Ludhiana Jn. Station, read the tweet.

The project will be taken up in EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) mode to create ‘world-class airport-like facilities’ at the station. It is estimated that the redevelopment work will be completed within 24 months.

Railway authorities plan to equip every platform with lifts and escalators. To make it convenient for passengers, there is a plan to link elevated roads with the railway station so that it becomes easier for passengers to reach the railway station directly from the elevated road. Under the ambitious project, a second floor will be built at the station too.

Officials are also planning to make a direct link to the railway station via Sham Nagar road from the bus stand. The station has not undergone any renovation since it was established. Though no significant changes will be made to the station, passengers will get an upgraded entrance from civil lines, parking areas, food courts, and lifts, which are said to be completed in two phases.

Old residential railway quarters will be demolished near the railway station and proper entry and exit points on Old GT Road and Civil lines will be constructed. Further, rail yard up-gradation will be done to increase the speed of trains.

