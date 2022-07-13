To give passengers a soothing views of Kashmir valley and a relaxing stay, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a new tour package known as ‘Jannat-E-Kashmir.’ True to its name, this 6-day and 5-night tour package will cover mesmerizing locations like Srinagar, famous skiing destinations of Gulmarg, valley of shepherds - Pahalgam and beautiful hill station of Sonamarg.

Kashmir known for its charming beauty across the globe. Take a tour to this magical land with IRCTC Air tour package of 6D/5N starts at ₹35900/- pp*. For details, visit https://t.co/LwnxzH1TRK@AmritMahotsav — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 10, 2022

The air tour package will start from Patna followed by a layover in the national capital and then finally reaching the ‘Paradise on Earth,’ Kashmir. The package will start from September 1. “Kashmir known for its charming beauty across the globe. Take a tour to this magical land with IRCTC Air tour package of 6D/5N starts at ₹35900/- pp*,” read the tweet of IRCTC.

Here's all you need to know about the package:

The cost of flight tickets includes air travel in economy class, two meals (lunch and dinner) for 5 days, tourist vehicles as per the itinerary and all hotel and transport-related taxes. Depending upon the availability, passengers will be staying at Akbar hotel or at a similar location. Currently 40 seats are available.

The interested passengers can book this package through IRCTC’s website. For more information, you can visit IRCTC’s webpage here.

