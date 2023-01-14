Makar Sankranti 2023: Indian Railways cancels over 300 trains today, January 14; Check full list here

On January 14, the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Indian Railways cancelled around 314 trains. Due to bad weather and other factors, the railroad's operations have changed. Additionally, the organisation modified the source station for 40 trains throughout the network. In order to keep the network's rail flow constant, 44 trains have also been short-terminated. Railways has rescheduled 28 trains and diverted 8 trains for similar reasons. As a result, travellers must check the status of their train before setting off on their journey.

Changes to the railroads' operating schedule will have an effect on a number of cities across the nation, including Pathankot, Bhopal, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad, and many others.

Full list of cancelled trains today, January 14:

00107 , 01315 , 01316 , 01367 , 01368 , 01371 , 01372 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03592 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04129 , 04130 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06623 , 06624 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07795 , 07977 , 07979 , 08167 , 08168 , 08881 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11409 , 11410 , 11651 , 11652 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15111 , 15112 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 17309 , 17310 , 17333 , 17334 , 19611 , 20937 , 20948 , 20949 , 22148 , 22165 , 22441 , 22442 , 22803 , 22959 , 22960 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36083 , 36084 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38031 , 38032 , 38033 , 38034 , 38036 , 38305 , 38310 , 38313 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47156 , 47158 , 47160 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47201 , 47212 , 47214 , 47216 , 47217 , 47218 , 52539

On the NTES website, travellers can also check the status of their trains. Visit the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the upper right corner to get going. Following that, a drop-down menu will appear with a number of choices, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, delayed, and more.

The IRCTC website will immediately cancel any reservations made for train travellers, and the users' accounts will start the compensation procedure right away. Indian Railways suspends train service every day for a number of causes, including necessary maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.