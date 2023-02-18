'Makhan to Ride With': Amul Cartoon Celebrates Success of Vande Bharat Express

Indian Railways has been increasing the routes of Vande Bharat trains by deploying them on multiple routes in India. The sem-high speed train is currently operational on 10 routes across the nation covering multiple states. Celebrating the same, Amul shared a caricature of the Vande Bharata train. The post by the company got the attention of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who shared the post saying "Vande Bharat ki Makkhan ride" meaning Vande Bharat's smooth ride in English.

It is to be noted that the Vande Bharat trains are currently operational on 10 routes across India namely New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat, New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K), Gandhinagar and Mumbai, New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh, Chennai-Mysuru, Nagpur-Bilaspur, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express.

The Vande Bharat Train is a semi-high-speed train set that is built domestically. Modern passenger facilities on board the train make for a much speedier, more comfortable, and more convenient journey for rail passengers.

According to Indian Railways, Vande Bharat 2.0 has new and improved features that enable it to travel from 0 to 100 kph in under 52 seconds, from 160 kph to a top speed of 180 kph in another 129 seconds. In comparison to the outdated Vande Bharat, which weighed 430 tonnes, the improved Vande Bharat would weigh 392 tonnes.

Moreover, an on-demand Wi-Fi connection function is included. As opposed to the 24-inch screens in the previous iteration, the coaches have 32-inch screens that provide passengers with information and entertainment. Due to the ACs' increased energy efficiency, the Vande Bharat Express 2.0 is also environmentally beneficial.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 provides a number of exceptional and aircraft-like travel experiences. It has cutting-edge, modern safety features, like the KAVACH Train Collision Avoidance System, which was created domestically.