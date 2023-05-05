topStoriesenglish2603087
Manipur Violence: Indian Railways Halts All Trains From Entering State

All the Manipur-bound trains by the North East Frontier Railway have been stopped until the deteriorating situation of violence in the state improves.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian Railways' North East Frontier arm has cancelled all Manipur-bound trains considering the law and order situation in the Northeastern state. As per ANI's report, the movement of train in the state will remain suspended until the situation is improved. The move from the NF Railway comes following the advice from the government to cancel all trains heading to Manipur.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway, said in a statement, " No trains are entering Manipur till the situation is improved. The decision has been taken after the Manipur government advised to stop train movement."

