Metro services on yellow line to be suspended on Sunday, details here

Officials stated that due to planned maintenance work on the stretch, Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Yellow Line would be unavailable for the first few hours on Sunday.

Due to maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk station, the affected section will be between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate metro stations.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Rajiv Chowk metro station of Yellow Line, train services on the morning of Sunday on this corridor will be briefly regulated”, officials said.

Also read: Indian Railways cancels 430 trains on 25 Feb, check the full list here

Train services will be suspended between Kashmere Gate and Rajiv Chowk stations from the start of services till 6:30 AM.

"Hence, three metro stations, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar and New Delhi, will be closed until the resumption of train services in section i.E., up to 6:30 AM", they said.

Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. "Metro services will be available between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate via the Violet Line. Passengers can change trains at Central Secretariat and Mandi House and reach Kashmere Gate via Violet Line", the DMRC said.

"In the rest of the sections of Yellow Line, i.E, from Samaypur Badli to Kashmere Gate, and Rajiv Chowk to HUDA City Centre, train services will continue to remain available as per routine Sunday timetable during this period", officials said.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute