In a relief to millions of commuters who travel daily by Mumbai local train, the Union Minister Raosaheb Danve Raosaheb Danve has announced a 50 per cent reduction in fares for Mubai AC locals. Railways had started AC local service in Mumbai a while back. However, due to the high fares, there was a demand from the passengers to reduce the ticket prices.

As per PTI, the existing minimum fare of Rs 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to Rs 30, Danve said. The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 per cent. Danve, however, did not specify from when the revision in fares will come into force.

Around 80 air-condition local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.

With inputs from PTI